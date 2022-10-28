 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon rolls like thunder over Manchester West Delaware 42-18

Solon turned in a thorough domination of Manchester West Delaware 42-18 in Iowa high school football on October 28.

Solon moved in front of Manchester West Delaware 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Solon struck to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-12 points differential.

Last season, Solon and Manchester West Delaware faced off on November 5, 2021 at Manchester West Delaware High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 14, Solon squared off with Grinnell in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

