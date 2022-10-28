Solon rolls like thunder over Manchester West Delaware 42-18

Solon turned in a thorough domination of Manchester West Delaware 42-18 in Iowa high school football on October 28.
Solon moved in front of Manchester West Delaware 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans' offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
Solon struck to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-12 points differential.
Last season, Solon and Manchester West Delaware faced off on November 5, 2021 at Manchester West Delaware High School. Click here for a recap
