Solon rolls like thunder over Manchester West Delaware 42-18

Solon turned in a thorough domination of Manchester West Delaware 42-18 in Iowa high school football on October 28.

Solon moved in front of Manchester West Delaware 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Solon struck to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-12 points differential.

