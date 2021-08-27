Solon pushes the mute button on West Liberty 63-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Solon's 63-0 beating of West Liberty for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27.

Solon's upper-hand showed as it carried a 56-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans' offense pulled ahead to a 42-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

The Spartans drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Comets after the first quarter.

