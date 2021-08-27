 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solon pushes the mute button on West Liberty 63-0
0 comments

Solon pushes the mute button on West Liberty 63-0

{{featured_button_text}}

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Solon's 63-0 beating of West Liberty for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27.

Solon's upper-hand showed as it carried a 56-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans' offense pulled ahead to a 42-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

The Spartans drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Comets after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News