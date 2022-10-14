Solon prevails over Grinnell 51-7

Solon controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-7 win against Grinnell for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

The first quarter gave Solon a 14-7 lead over Grinnell.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Solon stormed to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

