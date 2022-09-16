Solon mauls Davenport Assumption in strong effort 35-10

It would have taken a herculean effort for Davenport Assumption to claim this one, and Solon wouldn't allow that in a 35-10 decision during this Iowa football game.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and second quarters, with no one scoring.
Solon enjoyed a towering margin over Davenport Assumption with a 28-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-3 points differential.
Last season, Solon and Davenport Assumption faced off on October 29, 2021 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 2, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Solon took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on September 2 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap
