Solon lets lead slip away in Williamsburg's victory 38-25

Williamsburg staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 38-25 win over Solon in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Solon started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Williamsburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense darted in front for an 18-12 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Williamsburg breathed fire to a 31-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans' 13-7 advantage in the final quarter.

