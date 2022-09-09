 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solon lets lead slip away in Williamsburg's victory 38-25

  • 0

Williamsburg staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 38-25 win over Solon in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Solon started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Williamsburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense darted in front for an 18-12 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Williamsburg breathed fire to a 31-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans' 13-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Solon and Williamsburg squared off with September 10, 2021 at Solon High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spirit Lake blanks Forest City 47-0

Spirit Lake didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Forest City's attack in a virtuoso 47-0 performance in Iowa high…

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News