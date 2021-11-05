Solon collects skin-tight win against Manchester West Delaware 23-19

Solon topped Manchester West Delaware 23-19 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 5.

Manchester West Delaware started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Solon at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 12-9 at intermission over the Spartans.

Solon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-12 lead over Manchester West Delaware.

