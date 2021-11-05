Solon collects skin-tight win against Manchester West Delaware 23-19

Solon topped Manchester West Delaware 23-19 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 5.
In recent action on October 22, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Charles City and Solon took on Keokuk on October 22 at Solon High School.
Manchester West Delaware started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Solon at the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 12-9 at intermission over the Spartans.
Solon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-12 lead over Manchester West Delaware.
