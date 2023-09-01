Solon finally found a way to top Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 7-3 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

Solon moved in front of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Clippers climbed back to within 7-3.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Spartans and the Clippers were both scoreless.

