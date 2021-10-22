Sigourney-Keota triumphs in strong showing over Durant 34-8

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Sigourney-Keota turned out the lights on Durant 34-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Sigourney-Keota's offense jumped to a 13-0 lead over Durant at the intermission.

Sigourney-Keota's leverage showed as it carried a 13-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

