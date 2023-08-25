Sheffield West Fork eventually took victory away from Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 14-12 at Guttenberg Clayton Ridge High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Warhawks' offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Warhawks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles' 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.