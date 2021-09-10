 Skip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Graettinger G-T/R-A cracks Northwood-Kensett 56-21
Graettinger G-T/R-A handled Northwood-Kensett 56-21 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Titans moved in front of the Vikings 28-14 to begin the second quarter.

