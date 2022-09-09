 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: West Branch's defense is flawless in stopping Delhi Maquoketa Valley 59-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Branch proved that in blanking Delhi Maquoketa Valley 59-0 in Iowa high school football on September 9.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Delhi Maquoketa Valley after the first quarter.

The Bears registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

West Branch stormed to a 52-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, West Branch and Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. Click here for a recap

