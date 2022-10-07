Score no more: West Branch's defense breaks down Iowa City Regina 23-0

West Branch's defense kept Iowa City Regina under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 23-0 decision in Iowa high school football on October 7.
The Bears registered a 9-0 advantage at halftime over the Regals.
West Branch stormed to a 23-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and West Branch squared off with October 8, 2021 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, West Branch faced off against Mediapolis and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on September 23 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.