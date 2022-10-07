Score no more: West Branch's defense breaks down Iowa City Regina 23-0

West Branch's defense kept Iowa City Regina under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 23-0 decision in Iowa high school football on October 7.

The Bears registered a 9-0 advantage at halftime over the Regals.

West Branch stormed to a 23-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

