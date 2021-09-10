Score no more: West Branch's defense breaks Delhi Maquoketa Valley 52-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped West Branch blank Delhi Maquoketa Valley 52-0 in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

West Branch enjoyed an immense margin over Delhi Maquoketa Valley with a 52-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bears opened a colossal 42-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

West Branch stomped on in front of Delhi Maquoketa Valley 41-0 to begin the second quarter.

