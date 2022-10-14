 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's defense breaks down Central DeWitt 47-0

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Central DeWitt 47-0 at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Central DeWitt after the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a mammoth 33-0 gap over the Sabers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Sabers 14-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Central DeWitt faced off on October 15, 2021 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Davenport Assumption in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

