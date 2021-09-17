Score no more: Monticello's defense breaks Tipton 44-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Monticello stuffed Tipton 44-0 to the tune of a shutout at Monticello High on September 17 in Iowa football action.
The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.
The Panthers' might showed as they carried a 44-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
No points meant no hope for the Tigers as they could not cut into their deficit in the second and final quarters.
Recently on September 3 , Tipton squared up on Mediapolis in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
