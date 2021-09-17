 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Score no more: Monticello's defense breaks Tipton 44-0
0 comments

Score no more: Monticello's defense breaks Tipton 44-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Monticello stuffed Tipton 44-0 to the tune of a shutout at Monticello High on September 17 in Iowa football action.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

The Panthers' might showed as they carried a 44-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for the Tigers as they could not cut into their deficit in the second and final quarters.

Recently on September 3 , Tipton squared up on Mediapolis in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News