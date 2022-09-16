Score no more: Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense breaks down Eldridge North Scott 17-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense was a brick wall that stopped Eldridge North Scott cold, resulting in a 17-0 victory on September 16 in Iowa football action.
Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 3-0 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.
The Saints registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Saints outscored the Lancers 7-0 in the final quarter.
