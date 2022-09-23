Score no more: Cedar Falls' defense breaks down Muscatine 35-0

Defense dominated as Cedar Falls pitched a 35-0 shutout of Muscatine at Cedar Falls High on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Falls darted in front of Muscatine 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Muskies at halftime.

Cedar Falls stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.