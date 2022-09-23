 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Score no more: Cedar Falls' defense breaks down Muscatine 35-0

  • 0

Defense dominated as Cedar Falls pitched a 35-0 shutout of Muscatine at Cedar Falls High on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Falls darted in front of Muscatine 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Muskies at halftime.

Cedar Falls stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Cedar Falls and Muscatine played in a 42-7 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on September 9 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News