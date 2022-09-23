Score no more: Cedar Falls' defense breaks down Muscatine 35-0

Defense dominated as Cedar Falls pitched a 35-0 shutout of Muscatine at Cedar Falls High on September 23 in Iowa football action.
Cedar Falls darted in front of Muscatine 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Muskies at halftime.
Cedar Falls stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Cedar Falls and Muscatine played in a 42-7 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on September 9 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.
