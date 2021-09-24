Score no more: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense breaks Davenport North 44-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Bettendorf Pleasant Valley followed in overpowering Davenport North 44-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense struck to a 23-0 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's reign showed as it carried a 30-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

