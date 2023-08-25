Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Osage 25-24 during this Iowa football game.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar opened with a 12-0 advantage over Osage through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Osage tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 19-16 in the third quarter.

The Green Devils closed the lead with an 8-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off on Aug. 28, 2021 at Saint Ansgar High School.

