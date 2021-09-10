Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's convoy passes Armstrong North Union 40-26

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar put together a victorious gameplan to stop Armstrong North Union 40-26 in Iowa high school football on September 10.
Armstrong North Union enjoyed a 26-16 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar to start the fourth quarter.
Armstrong North Union got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-8 margin over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.
The Saints darted in front of the Warriors 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
