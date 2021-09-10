 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's convoy passes Armstrong North Union 40-26
0 comments

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's convoy passes Armstrong North Union 40-26

{{featured_button_text}}

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar put together a victorious gameplan to stop Armstrong North Union 40-26 in Iowa high school football on September 10.

Recently on August 28 , Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared up on Osage in a football game . Click here for a recap

Armstrong North Union enjoyed a 26-16 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar to start the fourth quarter.

Armstrong North Union got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-8 margin over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.

The Saints darted in front of the Warriors 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City High School percussionist makes marching-band debut

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News