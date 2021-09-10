Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's convoy passes Armstrong North Union 40-26

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar put together a victorious gameplan to stop Armstrong North Union 40-26 in Iowa high school football on September 10.

Armstrong North Union enjoyed a 26-16 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar to start the fourth quarter.

Armstrong North Union got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-8 margin over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.

The Saints darted in front of the Warriors 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.