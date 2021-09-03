Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar stomps past Sheffield West Fork 67-0

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's defense throttled Sheffield West Fork, resulting in a shutout win 67-0 during this Iowa football game.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 61-0 lead over Sheffield West Fork.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.

