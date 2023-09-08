Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar topped Britt West Hancock 24-15 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Saints registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Britt West Hancock didn't give up, slicing the gap to 10-7 in the third quarter.

The Saints got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

The last time Britt West Hancock and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 32-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

