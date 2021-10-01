 Skip to main content
Ruh-Roh, Wayland WACO shuts down Lone Tree 55-22

Lone Tree had no answers as Wayland WACO roared to a 55-22 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Wayland WACO's offense thundered to a 31-6 lead over Lone Tree at the intermission.

The Warriors' power showed as they carried a 47-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

