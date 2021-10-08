Rockford engulfs Maynard West Central in flames 50-26

Rockford's river of points eventually washed away Maynard West Central in a 50-26 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Warriors thundered in front of the Blue Devils 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
Rockford's offense struck to a 38-14 lead over Maynard West Central at halftime.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
Rockford matched Maynard West Central's offensive output 12-12 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
Recently on September 24 , Rockford squared up on Riceville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
