Rockford engulfs Maynard West Central in flames 50-26

Rockford's river of points eventually washed away Maynard West Central in a 50-26 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Warriors thundered in front of the Blue Devils 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Rockford's offense struck to a 38-14 lead over Maynard West Central at halftime.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

Rockford matched Maynard West Central's offensive output 12-12 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

