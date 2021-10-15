Riverside Highland mauls Packwood Pekin in strong showing 49-14

Riverside Highland's river of points eventually washed away Packwood Pekin in a 49-14 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Huskies' offense jumped on top to a 27-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Riverside Highland's control showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Riverside Highland matched Packwood Pekin's offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

