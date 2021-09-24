 Skip to main content
Riceville's trick is no treat for Rockford 47-14
Riceville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Rockford 47-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Riceville opened with a 20-8 advantage over Rockford through the first quarter.

Riceville's offense pulled ahead to a 28-8 lead over Rockford at the intermission.

The Wildcats' position showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 10 , Rockford squared up on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

