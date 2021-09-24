Riceville's trick is no treat for Rockford 47-14

Riceville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Rockford 47-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Riceville opened with a 20-8 advantage over Rockford through the first quarter.
Riceville's offense pulled ahead to a 28-8 lead over Rockford at the intermission.
The Wildcats' position showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 10 , Rockford squared up on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.