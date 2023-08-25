Defense dominated as Riceville pitched a 46-0 shutout of Rockford in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Riceville jumped in front of Rockford 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Riceville charged to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Riceville and Rockford played in a 47-14 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.