Resurgence: Solon fights back to beat Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 41-27

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon dented the scoreboard first, but Solon responded to earn a 41-27 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-27 lead over the Mustangs.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at halftime over Solon.
The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon, who began with a 14-7 edge over Solon through the end of the first quarter.
