Razor thin: Solon earns tough victory over Davenport Assumption 24-17

Solon wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 24-17 victory over Davenport Assumption in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Solon's offense darted to a 17-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.
Solon's upper hand showed as it carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on October 15, Solon faced off against Grinnell and Davenport Assumption took on Vinton-Shellsburg on October 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
