Razor thin: New Hampton earns tough victory over Clear Lake 32-28

New Hampton posted a tight 32-28 win over Clear Lake for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

New Hampton drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Clear Lake after the first quarter.

New Hampton's offense darted to a 20-14 lead over Clear Lake at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

New Hampton withstood Clear Lake's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

