 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Razor thin: New Hampton earns tough victory over Clear Lake 32-28

New Hampton posted a tight 32-28 win over Clear Lake for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

New Hampton drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Clear Lake after the first quarter.

New Hampton's offense darted to a 20-14 lead over Clear Lake at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

New Hampton withstood Clear Lake's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Recently on October 1 , New Hampton squared up on Osage in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News