Razor thin: Greene North Butler earns tough verdict over Lake Mills 19-14

With little to no wiggle room, Greene North Butler nosed past Lake Mills 19-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Bearcats opened a close 13-6 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Lake Mills moved ahead of Greene North Butler 14-13 to start the final quarter.

It took a 6-0 rally, but the Bearcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Greene North Butler and Lake Mills squared off with October 8, 2021 at Greene North Butler High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Lake Mills faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Greene North Butler took on Mason City Newman Catholic on September 23 at Greene North Butler High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

