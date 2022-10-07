Razor thin: Greene North Butler earns tough verdict over Lake Mills 19-14

With little to no wiggle room, Greene North Butler nosed past Lake Mills 19-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Bearcats opened a close 13-6 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Lake Mills moved ahead of Greene North Butler 14-13 to start the final quarter.

It took a 6-0 rally, but the Bearcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.