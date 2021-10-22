Razor thin: Cedar Rapids CR Washington earns tough victory over Pella 23-21

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Cedar Rapids CR Washington to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Pella 23-21 at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on October 22 in Iowa football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's offense jumped to a 17-7 lead over Pella at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's influence showed as it carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Dutch's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

