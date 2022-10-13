Putting it all together: Muscatine overwhelms Davenport North 41-13

Muscatine handled Davenport North 41-13 in an impressive showing during this Iowa football game.
The Muskies opened a meager 21-6 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The Muskies held on with a 20-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
The last time Davenport North and Muscatine played in a 34-13 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Davenport North faced off against Iowa City and Muscatine took on Dubuque Hempstead on September 30 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
