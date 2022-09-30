Putting it all together: Mason City overwhelms Waterloo East 52-14

Mason City dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-14 win over Waterloo East on September 30 in Iowa football.

Mason City opened with a 14-0 advantage over Waterloo East through the first quarter.

The RiverHawks registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Mason City thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 52-14.

