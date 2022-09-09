Putting it all together: Independence overwhelms West Liberty 50-8

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Independence broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 50-8 explosion on West Liberty on September 9 in Iowa football action.

The Mustangs' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Mustangs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 22-8 points differential.

