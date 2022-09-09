Pretty portrait: Cedar Rapids Prairie paints a victorious picture in win over Cedar Falls 24-7

Cedar Rapids Prairie called "game" in the waning moments of a 24-7 defeat of Cedar Falls for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.

Cedar Rapids Prairie darted in front of Cedar Falls 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers didn't give up, slicing the gap to 17-7 at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls were both scoreless.

The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

