Preston Easton Valley scored early and often to roll over Calamus-Wheatland 74-47 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Calamus-Wheatland squared off on Oct. 1, 2021 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Wyoming Midland in a football game.

