Preston Easton Valley rides the comeback trail to dust Wyoming Midland 61-8

Preston Easton Valley fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 61-8 win over Wyoming Midland for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The River Hawks stomped on in front of the Eagles 61-8 going into the fourth quarter.

The River Hawks registered a 37-2 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Wyoming Midland started on steady ground by forging a 2-0 lead over Preston Easton Valley at the end of the first quarter.

