 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Preston Easton Valley deals goose eggs to Calamus-Wheatland in verdict 73-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Preston Easton Valley's 73-0 beating of Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Preston Easton Valley and Calamus-Wheatland were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Catching up with former Mohawk football players, and coach Barry Alvarez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News