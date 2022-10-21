Powerhouse performance: Winthrop East Buchanan roars to big win over Lisbon 44-14

Winthrop East Buchanan rolled past Lisbon for a comfortable 44-14 victory in Iowa high school football on October 21.

The first quarter gave Winthrop East Buchanan a 6-0 lead over Lisbon.

The Buccaneers' offense struck in front for a 28-7 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Winthrop East Buchanan struck to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

