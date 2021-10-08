Powerhouse performance: Mason City Newman Catholic roars to big win over Sheffield West Fork 57-21

Mason City Newman Catholic handled Sheffield West Fork 57-21 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Mason City Newman Catholic opened with a 21-7 advantage over Sheffield West Fork through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense breathed fire to a 42-14 lead over the Warhawks at the intermission.

Mason City Newman Catholic's supremacy showed as it carried a 57-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.

