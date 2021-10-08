Powerhouse performance: Cedar Rapids Xavier roars to big win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 34-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 34-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Oskaloosa on September 24 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
