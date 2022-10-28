 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Cedar Rapids Prairie roars to big win over Marion Linn-Mar 50-28

Cedar Rapids Prairie delivered all the smoke to disorient Marion Linn-Mar and flew away with a 50-28 win in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids Prairie opened with a 9-0 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Hawks opened an enormous 30-6 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Prairie charged to a 44-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Hawks 22-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 36-20 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 14, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Iowa City West and Marion Linn-Mar took on Davenport Central on October 14 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.

