Powerhouse performance: Britt West Hancock roars to big win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-7

Britt West Hancock's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-7 in Iowa high school football on August 27.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 22-7 at first quarter.

Britt West Hancock registered a 22-7 advantage at intermission over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura after the first quarter.

