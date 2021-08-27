 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Powerhouse performance: Britt West Hancock roars to big win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-7
0 comments

Powerhouse performance: Britt West Hancock roars to big win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Britt West Hancock's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-7 in Iowa high school football on August 27.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 22-7 at first quarter.

Britt West Hancock registered a 22-7 advantage at intermission over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News