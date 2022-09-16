Point of emphasis: New Hampton posts stop sign on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's offense 35-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped New Hampton squeeze Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35-0 in a shutout performance on September 16 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave New Hampton a 14-0 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
The Chickasaws fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.
New Hampton pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, New Hampton and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on September 17, 2021 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.
