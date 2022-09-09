Point of emphasis: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon posts stop sign on Tipton's offense 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon followed in snuffing Tipton's offense 42-0 in Iowa high school football on September 9.
Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Tipton faced off on September 10, 2021 at Tipton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.