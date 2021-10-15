Point of emphasis; Cedar Rapids CR Washington allows no points in stopping Oskaloosa 35-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cedar Rapids CR Washington shutout Oskaloosa 35-0 during this Iowa football game.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Oskaloosa 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors opened a gross 27-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.
The third quarter gave the Warriors a 35-0 lead over the Indians.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
