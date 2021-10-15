Point of emphasis; Cedar Rapids CR Washington allows no points in stopping Oskaloosa 35-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cedar Rapids CR Washington shutout Oskaloosa 35-0 during this Iowa football game.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Oskaloosa 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a gross 27-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

The third quarter gave the Warriors a 35-0 lead over the Indians.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.