Dominating defense was the calling card of Britt West Hancock on Friday as it blanked Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-0 at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on October 8 in Iowa football action.

Britt West Hancock fought to a 22-0 halftime margin at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's expense.

The third quarter gave the Eagles a 35-0 lead over the Saints.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.