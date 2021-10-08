Point of emphasis; Britt West Hancock allows no points in stopping Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Britt West Hancock on Friday as it blanked Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-0 at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on October 8 in Iowa football action.
Britt West Hancock fought to a 22-0 halftime margin at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's expense.
The third quarter gave the Eagles a 35-0 lead over the Saints.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 24, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Traer North Tama and Britt West Hancock took on Armstrong North Union on September 24 at Armstrong North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
