Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk rides to cruise control win over Iowa City 33-7

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk earned a convincing 33-7 win over Iowa City in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 12.
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk opened with a 7-0 advantage over Iowa City through the first quarter.
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's offense jumped on top to a 30-0 lead over Iowa City at halftime.
The Rams' dominance showed as they carried a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
