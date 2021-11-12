Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk rides to cruise control win over Iowa City 33-7

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk earned a convincing 33-7 win over Iowa City in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 12.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk opened with a 7-0 advantage over Iowa City through the first quarter.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's offense jumped on top to a 30-0 lead over Iowa City at halftime.

The Rams' dominance showed as they carried a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.