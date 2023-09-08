Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-7 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk moved in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks rallied in the final quarter, but the Rams skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Falls.

